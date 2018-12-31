A cab driver's tips for a quick pick-up on New Year's Eve

It's the first big challenge that many people will face in 2019: finding a way to get home.

Michael Serdan knows the struggle — he sees it every year as a driver with Canadian Checker Cab in Windsor.

Serdan said some of the stuff he sees drivers doing on the road makes him want to be a police officer. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Between 11 and 3 o'clock in the morning it will be completely backed up," said Serdan, describing a typical New Year's Eve in Windsor.

"People all leave the house at the same time but usually they pre-arrange transportation to where they want to go."

Tricks for a better trip

The problem people face at the end of the night, said Serdan, is that some don't arrange for a specific ride home — so the rush for a cab or an Uber comes all at once.

"Dispatch will get backed up and it will get worse as the night goes on," said Serdan.

Serdan's major tip for getting a cab at the end of the night is a move you can make at the start: get a trusted driver's number.

"If you're taking a cab to a bar or to a party, get the cab driver's phone number and pre-arrange something," said Serdan.

Skipping the line

Serdan said that dispatch hands out trips to cab driver's in specific zones as the calls come in.

If you call dispatch, your put on a list, and those trips are handed out in order of requests.

But if you contact the cab driver directly, they can go directly to you — so both are able to skip the dispatch order.

He said a considerate move by customers would be to call the cab company if you requested a ride and found another way to your location, so a cab doesn't waste time going to a call that's already been serviced.

Beware of bad drivers

While out on the road with CBC News this afternoon Serdan spotted a driver he thought was going a little too fast along Riverside Drive.