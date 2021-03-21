911 service restored after disruption in Essex County on Monday night

A 911 service disruption affecting callers in Essex County was resolved after a few hours on Monday night.

Const. Steven Duguay of the Essex County OPP said that the police service learned of the situation after 9 p.m. and the issue was resolved around 11 p.m.

"From what I was explained, it would ring once or twice and then the call would disconnect, and then there'd be no connection it all," he said.

During that time, the OPP reverted to its non-emergency line, 1-888-310-1122. LaSalle police also told the public to use a non-emergency line.

Duguay said he isn't aware anyone who had an issue reaching the OPP during the incident. Duguay could not speak to what might have cause of the outage on the provider's end.

He recommends that people keep a non-emergency police phone number handy just in case they can't reach police through 911.

"A bit of advice would be maybe use your refrigerator or a spot near your telephone and have that toll-free number posted for situations like this," he said.