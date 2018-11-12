'They were always together': After 72 years of marriage, husband and wife die 5 days apart

George and Doreen Bisnett were in love and married for 72 years, and have both recently died within five days of one another.

Together, they shared three children, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren — and a beautiful love story.

"They were always together," said Patti-Jo Cross, their daughter.

"They hardly ever were apart for anything unless one of them was in the hospital. He did everything for her, I mean he was very good with her. He did everything for her until the last little bit when he couldn't do it anymore."

'A very good example'

Her parents met when they were teenagers, she explained, and dated for about six years before they got married. She said her father had served in the army, and had sent her mother a "tonne of letters" throughout that time.

George, 95, died on November 3 and Doreen, 93, died just days later on November 8.

Earlier this year, George and Doreen Bisnett spoke with CBC about how how they first met. 0:16

Cross said that once her father died, her mother said she was ready to go too.

"Within five days, and about less than 12 hours after he was buried, she was gone."

Just last May, they were one of 10 couples to renew their wedding vows at Seasons Royal Oak retirement home in LaSalle, Ont.

At the time, George had said that if he had the chance to marry her over, he would marry her over again.

"It gave all of us a very good example of what married life was like, what we should be like," Cross said.

"To be very supportive of each other, to always love each other, not to hold grudges. I think all the grand kids have taken examples from them. They just were very loving toward each other and it was just a very good example for all of us."

'No longer having to live without him'

She said the family is coping, but feeling quite "numb" following the deaths of both parents, though she said she knew her mother wasn't going to last much longer, as her health was deteriorating.

"We're mostly just grateful that she was no longer in pain, no longer suffering, and no longer having to live without him."

She said that she and her siblings will hold on to their parents' lessons about being good people, having a good work ethic and loving God.

"They basically dedicated their life to their family and supported us in every way possible. And we loved them dearly."

Doreen's funeral will be held Tuesday.