63-year-old woman found dead in Windsor apartment was killed, say police

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman in Windsor.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating her death as a homicide.

People in the area will notice an increased police presence as they continue to investigate. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police say a woman found dead in her Windsor apartment this weekend was killed. 

Officers were called to the 500 block of Wellington Avenue on Saturday night and found a 63-year old female dead inside. 

"Having little initial information surrounding the death, the scene was contained and an investigation was launched," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release. 

An autopsy was completed and her death is now being classified as a homicide, according to police. 

Betteridge said in the release that people in the area will see an increased presence while the Major Crimes Branch investigates.

 

