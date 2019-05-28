63-year-old woman found dead in Windsor apartment was killed, say police
Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman in Windsor.
The Major Crimes Branch is investigating her death as a homicide.
Police say a woman found dead in her Windsor apartment this weekend was killed.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Wellington Avenue on Saturday night and found a 63-year old female dead inside.
"Having little initial information surrounding the death, the scene was contained and an investigation was launched," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release.
An autopsy was completed and her death is now being classified as a homicide, according to police.
Betteridge said in the release that people in the area will see an increased presence while the Major Crimes Branch investigates.