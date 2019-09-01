Teen charged after 61-year-old man beaten unconscious in Sarnia, police say
Police allege a man was walking through a parking lot when he was approached by several males who were yelling derogatory words at him.
Investigators asking anyone with information to come forward
Police say a teenage boy has been arrested after a 61-year-old man was allegedly beaten unconscious in Sarnia, Ont.
Local police say they were called to a parking lot on Monday just before 1 a.m.
They allege the man was walking through the parking lot when he was approached by several males who were yelling derogatory words at him.
Police say the man was allegedly pushed to the ground where he was then kicked and punched until he went unconscious.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
