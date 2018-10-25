$5M lottery ticket sold in Windsor
The draw took place on October 24.
There's $5-million up for grabs for the person who bought a winning lottery ticket in Windsor.
A Lotto 649 draw on Wednesday also revealed a $1-million winner was won by a ticket in Toronto and a second $100,000 prize was sold in Hamilton.
The exact store where the Windsor ticket was sold was not announced.
