$5M lottery ticket sold in Windsor

$5M lottery ticket sold in Windsor

The draw took place on October 24.

The draw took place Wednesday

The exact store where the ticket was sold was not announced. (Richard Plume/Canadian Press)

There's $5-million up for grabs for the person who bought a winning lottery ticket in Windsor.

A Lotto 649 draw on Wednesday also revealed a $1-million winner was won by a ticket in Toronto and a second $100,000 prize was sold in Hamilton.

The exact store where the Windsor ticket was sold was not announced.

