46-year-old Windsor man dead following Walker Road collision

A 46-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Walker Road near Seneca Street early Saturday morning.

Police say one of the vehicles rolled over and struck a building near that intersection, causing about $10,000 in damages.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her mid-20s, was also transported to hospital after sustaining minor injuries, but has since been released.

The traffic reconstruction unit is currently investigating the nature of the collision. According to Staff Sgt. Karel Degraaf, charges may be laid at a later time.