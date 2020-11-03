44 students dismissed from Tecumseh Catholic elementary school after COVID-19 exposure

Forty-four students from St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh were dismissed from school on Tuesday due to a high risk exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said of the 44 students:

20 of the students were in the same class.

Seven students were from the Latchkey child care program.

17 students were in the same bus cohort.

"Nurses from the health unit were at the school this morning to provide information and support to parents of students from the affected cohorts as they were being picked up from school," said a release from the Catholic board. This is the second high-risk COVID-19 exposure in the board since the month began. On Sunday, 16 students were dismissed from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow."

According to the statement, a voice message will be sent to the entire school community to reassure parents who have not been contacted by the health unit that they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.

Students will also be sent home with follow-up letters.

The school board urges parents to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and keep kids home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.

800 students heading back to classrooms

"We want to assure parents that we are co-operating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children," the statement reads.

This is the third active outbreak in the Catholic board, which come days before the board is set to welcome back 800 students to in-class learning.