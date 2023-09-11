A 3rd motorcycle rider has been killed from another Windsor crash over the past few weeks

Windsor police say one man is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle and a jeep around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road, according to authorities.

The motorcycle driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

That's the third fatal collision involving a motorcycle driver in the city since late August.

On Aug. 31, a 26-year-old man was killed after a crash between a motorcycle and car around Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue.

A week prior to that collision, on Aug. 24, a 42-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in east Windsor when their bike crashed into a car around 8 p.m., at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road. At the time, police said charges were expected.