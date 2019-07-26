3D printing workshop steers girls toward STEM fields
'We wanted to inspire the future'
Ten young women are hoping a 3D printing workshop will help them move toward career paths in the science, technology, engineering and math industries.
The three-day workshop, hosted by Build-A-Dream had participants from Grade 6 through Grade 12.
"We bring women in from all around Windsor-Essex and they learn about 3D printing and themselves, and their confidence in learning about new technologies," said Elisa Quaggiotto, provincial outreach and community coordinator for Build-A-Dream.
"We wanted to inspire the future."
Quaggiotto said in just the first day of the workshop she's seen huge changes in the girls.
"They came in really shy and now they're confident," said Quaggiotto, adding that a space for girls to explore non-traditional career pathways in a safe environment is a big deal.
Bianca Lopez, one of the participants, was attempting to 3D print a whale when CBC News stopped by.
"I learned a lot," said Lopez. "Now I think if I had access to this all the time I'd be able to have some fun."
Lopez said learning the software was a challenge, but she feels confident now in working with the technology.
"I'd like to work with it in the future."
