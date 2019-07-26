3D printing workshop steers girls toward STEM fields

Ten young women are hoping a 3D printing workshop will help them move toward career paths in the science, technology, engineering and math industries.

The three-day workshop, hosted by Build-A-Dream had participants from Grade 6 through Grade 12.

"We bring women in from all around Windsor-Essex and they learn about 3D printing and themselves, and their confidence in learning about new technologies," said Elisa Quaggiotto, provincial outreach and community coordinator for Build-A-Dream.

"We wanted to inspire the future."

Watch program participants talk about their experience at the three-day workshop.

The Build-A-Dream organization is hoping to break down barriers to STEM fields by teaching 10 young women the art of 3D printing. 1:37

Quaggiotto said in just the first day of the workshop she's seen huge changes in the girls.

"They came in really shy and now they're confident," said Quaggiotto, adding that a space for girls to explore non-traditional career pathways in a safe environment is a big deal.

Bianca Lopez, one of the participants, was attempting to 3D print a whale when CBC News stopped by.

"I learned a lot," said Lopez. "Now I think if I had access to this all the time I'd be able to have some fun."

Lopez said learning the software was a challenge, but she feels confident now in working with the technology.

"I'd like to work with it in the future."