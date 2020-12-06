38 students dismissed from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School

A cohort of students, including a class of 20 students and additional group of 18 from a bus cohort, from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard were dismissed after receiving notice of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school, according to a Saturday media release.

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said it learned of the cases on Saturday afternoon and have notified the affected students that they will not attend school Monday.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," the statement reads.

The school board said a voice message was sent home to the school community "to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual."

Follow-up letters will be sent home, according to the statement. The school board urges parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 every morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are sick.

Daily case count in Windsor-Essex

There are 48 new cases in the region Sunday, with 542 active cases. Twenty-eight people are in hospital, including seven that are in the ICU. The local death toll is currently 83.

In total, there are 21 outbreaks in the community, including two at hospitals — one at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital and another at Windsor Regional Hospital.

In a news release Sunday, Hotel Dieu said 11 patients and 23 staff have now tested positive in relation to the outbreak.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, including:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in a Leamington place of worship.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector

One community outbreak at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor is still active.

There are three school outbreaks: Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus, Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School. The latter two schools have been closed for two weeks. Officials are working on a reopening plan for both schools.

There are outbreaks at six long-term care and retirement homes: