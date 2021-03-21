31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Windsor-Essex Sunday.

They follow 30 other cases, which were reported on Saturday, for a total of 61 cases this weekend.

The region has tallied 13,595 cases so far during the pandemic, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

Of those, 12,901 are resolved and 401 people who had the virus have died.

WECHU's latest update shows seven workplace outbreaks Sunday, five in the community and one in a long-term care or retirement home.

That outbreak is at Leamington Mennonite Home. The health unit's website shows it began on March 9 and includes one staff member who has tested positive.

Windsor-Essex has remained in the red "control" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 framework since Feb. 16.

Ramsey D'Souza, manager of the epidemiology team with WECHU, said on Friday that though the case rate for the region fell during the past week, it wasn't enough to move to the orange zone and loosen restrictions.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent is set to move into the red zone on Monday.

The most-recent update on the municipality's website showed 21 new cases for a total of 1,496, as of Friday.

Ninety-one of those cases were active, an increase of 13 compared to the day before.

Lambton County is currently in the grey "lockdown" zone.

It reported 208 active cases as of Friday morning, for a total of 2,514 that have been confirmed so far.