Short films shine on Day 2 of the Windsor International Film Festival

The highlights for day 2 of this year's Windsor International Film Festival include a documentary about a female Supreme Court judge and a collection of short films.

For the first time, WIFF is taking place across three locations — the Capitol Theatre, Chrysler Theatre and University of Windsor School of Creative Arts. This year's festival runs until Nov. 4.

Throughout the entire week of WIFF, executive director Vincent Georgie is visiting the CBC's Windsor Morning to give his recommendations as to which films you need to see.

RBG

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior's rise to the nation's highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now.

RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg's exceptional life and career from Betsy West and Julie Cohen, and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films.

"It shows how culturally-relevant she is today. I had no idea that so many aspiring lawyers and judges — no matter how young or old — look up to her so much and respect her and think she's actually really cool," said Georgie.

Tonight's screening of RBG​ will take place in the Capitol Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Local Shorts 1

WIFF is committed to promoting and fostering local films and filmmakers, and welcomes local short and feature film submissions for programming consideration to the core festival.

This year's films were selected on the basis of quality and originality, and on their ability to contribute significantly to the overall success of WIFF 2018.

"There's three shorts ... One I would point to certainly is definitely the film, On The Money. This is the story of Leslie McCurdy," said Georgie. "Leslie will actually be at the festival which we think is really special."

"It really shows the importance of community activism and the power of performance and education."

WIFF Local Shorts 1 starts tonight at 9:30 p.m. in the Chrysler Theatre.

Local Shorts 2

The second slate of WIFF Local Shorts will feature a number of student-made productions.

"I would say that some of these films are far more mature than you'd ever think or dealing with issues far more complex than you'd ever imagine and also more sophisticated in their production," said Georgie.

Tap on the player above to view the trailer for Loretta's Flowers — one of the productions featured in Local Shorts 2.

WIFF Local Shorts 2 starts tonight at 9:30 p.m. in the Chrysler Theatre.