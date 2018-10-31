Halloween fright night hits Day 3 of the Windsor International Film Festival

It's Halloween at the Windsor International Film Festival, and there's a wide selection of scary movies.

For the first time, WIFF is taking place across three locations — the Capitol Theatre, Chrysler Theatre and University of Windsor School of Creative Arts.

Throughout the week of WIFF, executive director Vincent Georgie is visiting the CBC's Windsor Morning to give his film recommendations.

Lizzie

The elegantly lurid but compelling Lizzie is a psychological thriller that reveals many layers of the strange and fragile Lizzie Borden, who stood accused of the infamous 1892 axe murder of her family in Fall River, Mass.

Since many audience members probably know the broad strokes of what happened, Bryce Kass' well-researched script concentrates less on how and more on why.

"Really good, creepy film starring Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny and it makes sense for a good fright night film," said Georgie.

Tonight's screening of Lizzie will take place in the Chrysler Theatre at 7:45 p.m.

Army of Darkness

In this horror comedy, one-armed Ash is transported by the powers of a mysterious book, back in time with his Oldsmobile '88 to the 14th century medieval era.

Armed only with a shotgun, his high school chemistry textbook, and a chainsaw that mounts where his missing appendage once resided, the square-jawed, brutally competent Ash quickly establishes himself as a besieged kingdom's best hope against an "army of darkness" currently plaguing the land.

"[It is] directed by Sam Raimi, who did the whole Evil Dead films," said Georgie.

Army of Darkness will play tonight at 10:00 p.m. in the Chrysler Theatre.

Pecking Order

For those who don't have a spooky appetite, WIFF Wednesday has something for you too.

Fierce rivalries, club infighting, problematic birds and irregular judging are just some of the challenges faced by a group of zealous Kiwi chicken breeders hell bent on victory at the 2015 National Poultry Show.

This feel-good, feather-ruffling "flockumentary" follows a group of witty and distinctive poultry obsessives trying to peak at nationals as their 148-year old club crumbles around them.

As you'd expect, the chicken fanciers are an endearingly eccentric bunch, and director Slavko Martinov affectionately mocks their foibles without being mean or poking fun.

"The funny thing is that it's not a mockumentary. That's what makes it so funny. Everybody's dead serious ...Everyone is so intense around the pageantry of the chickens," said Georgie.

Pecking Order starts tonight at 7:55 p.m. in the Capitol Theatre.