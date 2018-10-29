3 films to watch during opening day at the Windsor International Film Festival

Film buffs, rejoice! It's opening day for the 14th annual Windsor International Film Festival.

For the first time, the festival will take place across three locations — the Capitol Theatre, Chrysler Theatre and University of Windsor School of Creative Arts.

Throughout the entire week of WIFF, executive director Vincent Georgie will be visiting the CBC's Windsor Morning to give his recommendations as to which films you need to see.

Vincent Georgie, WIFF's executive director and chief programmer, joins us in studio to explore the offerings at this years festival.

Capernaum​

Capernaum​ draws attention to the plight of children in Beirut’s slums and the Kafka-esque bind of people without ID cards. (Windsor International Film Festival)

This drama focuses on Zain Al Rafeea. He's only 12, but he's seen enough of life to resent his very existence.

With numerous children to care for, his parents resort to some inventive scams, such as saturating garments with tramadol, which they then pass along to Zain's incarcerated brother who reconstitutes the drug and sells it to fellow prisoners.

More alarmingly, Zain's parents have sold his 11-year old sister's hand in marriage, which prompts Zain to run away.

"[The film] is from Lebanon. It is a very touching story — that's been compared to Slumdog Millionaire — about a young boy in Beirut trying to survive and make a better life everyday," said Georgie.

Tonight's screening of Capernaum​ will take place in the Capitol Theatre at 6 p.m.

Tea With the Dames

Tea With the Dames celebrates the lives and careers of four, iconic actresses: Dame Eileen Atkins, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Plowright and Dame Maggie Smith. (Windsor International Film Festival)

Dame Eileen Atkins, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Plowright and Dame Maggie Smith have gone from fledgling actresses in the 1950s to acting royalty.

The film invites you to spend time with these acting legends as they talk about their lives and their professional experiences in the theatre, television and film.

"It's the four, classic amazing actresses getting together and reminiscing about their careers — a little bit of gossip. It is so good. It is so enjoyable ... Tea With the Dames is a ball," said Georgie.

Monday's screening of Tea With The Dames​ will take place in the Chrysler Theatre at 3:55 p.m.

The Control

Directed by Michael Stasko and Eric Schiller, The Control was shot entirely in Windsor, with more than 25 University of Windsor students and another 15 Windsorites serving on its crew.

In this science fiction flick, two men attempt to develop a cutting-edge computer-brain interface.

As they collaborate on the most sophisticated and engrossing virtual reality system ever conceived, their ambitions clash and they find themselves working on different approaches to the same program.

"This is a new film by Michael Stasko and Eric Schiller ... They engaged a predominantly UWindsor cast and crew," said Georgie. "It is local and I love it because of that."

The Control can be seen tonight at 9:15 p.m. in the Chrysler Theatre.