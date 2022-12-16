HDGH considers 24/7 mental health services, partnership with Windsor police, EMS

There's a plan in the works that may bring 24/7 mental health services in Windsor-Essex, something several organizations have been saying is extremely needed.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) tells CBC News it has been working with the Windsor Police Service and Essex-Windsor EMS since September. These discussions are focusing on how to improve mental health care for residents and also how to reduce the amount of time first responders "getting caught up in the system from a waiting perspective," said HDGH CEO Bill Marra.

"Is there a way we can ... support them to reduce the wait times, get wheels on the ground in a quicker fashion and most importantly get service to a patient in a far quicker fashion. We're going through that planning process right now," said Marra.

During the overnight hours, the only place to bring someone experiencing a mental health crisis is the hospital emergency department.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre waiting room. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Right now, patients are experiencing waits when showing up to the ER with a mental health crisis, Marra noted.

"It's dangerous. It really is dangerous. It could further aggravate the circumstance. They could leave without care, which is something we've determined is the case," said Marra.

One barrier in getting this new service up sooner has been "changing the mindset of service delivery models of care and liberating yourself from how things used to be done," said Marra.

It's not always about getting more funding or additional resources, he added.

"This is a model of care change. It's doing things differently. It's synchronizing the relationships and partnerships in a different way," Marra said. "The goal is to respond to the community and patients. That's exactly what we're focused on right now."

Marra points to the "unconscionable" Code Blacks — when there are no ambulances available for emergencies. He says in cases where police respond to a mental health call, they sometimes can be held up waiting "five, six, seven hours" in an emergency room with the patient. Marra calls that a public safety concern.

"I've often said the Windsor Police Service doesn't have the resources to take the lead on mental health calls and that far-reaching changes are needed to ensure that people in crisis can get the help they need and deserve," Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire told CBC News in October.

In October, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex Branch said a more coordinated approach among partners is needed to improve mental health support. Sonja Grbevski said it can be re-traumatizing for someone to tell their story multiple times to different agencies.

Crisis mental health centre operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Right now, HDGH operates its Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre on Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can walk in during 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. to get help from a social worker in the moment. It's open seven days a week, including all holidays. They may leave with referrals to other agencies for support or follow-up care at the centre.

In the same building, HDGH also operates its Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., a psychiatrist is available for anyone 16 and older experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kevin Matte is an integrated operations manager at HDGH and the local Canadian Mental Health Association. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The support the centre provides is "critical," according to Kevin Matte, integrated operations manager at HDGH and the local Canadian Mental Health Association.

Anxiety, suicidal thoughts, depression and a situation crisis are all examples of reasons people walked in seeking crisis support.

"We don't turn anybody away. If you're having anything that you would deem as a mental health crisis, we'll help you," said Matte.

Waits up to 20 minutes

Waits are anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes for crisis mental health walk-in concerns, he said. Once in one of the six crisis rooms, those sessions can last anywhere from five minutes to two hours depending on how much support the individual may need.

Roughly 3,600 people utilized these crisis walk-in services during a recent 18-month period from April 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022. If the urgent centre didn't exist, Marra questions whether some of those people may have accessed a hospital ER, went without support or thought about self-harm.

Outside of those hours, HDGH also operates a 24-hour mental health crisis phone line at 519-973-4435.

Some time in January though, Marra hopes to expand access to mental health services during a partnership with Windsor police and Essex-Windsor EMS.

Mental health and support resources: