3.6% tax hike proposed for City of Windsor 2020 budget

The City of Windsor's proposed 2020 budget includes the largest recommended tax increase in the last ten years.

The proposal right now sits at a 3.6 per cent hike, which Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens attributes to pressures from the Ontario government, an increased Windsor Police Service budget and helping those who lost funding from United Way.

This comes from a 1.2 per cent increase in property tax levy, plus a 1.2 per cent due to the asset management plan and a 1.2 per cent for agencies, boards and committees.

Explaining the asset management plan

The asset management plan accounts for about one-third of the proposed increase. It's required under new provincial rules but means residents should expect better maintenance of what currently exists — things like roads, sewers, bridges, parks and playgrounds.

"Our administration has been working with experts to help us get to the right level of funding that puts in a position to be sustainable," said Dilkens.

The asset management plan calls for a 1.6 per cent increase every year for six years.

In 2019, facilities and park assets were funded at $62 million. In 2020, that jumps to $103 million. For roads and alleys, the 2019 figure jumps $47 million to $180 million. Funding for sewers increases from $157 million to $235 million for the 2020 recommended budget.

By 2025 the city expects to be spending more than $1 billion on asset investments.

Increased funding for agencies, boards and committees

Transit Windsor has asked for more funding for an enhanced level of operations including an increase to Sunday service and to deal with the increase in ridership.

The budget reflects a $1 million reduction in Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund funding due to provincial cuts.

Provincial cuts also affect the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Essex-Windsor EMS. The City of Windsor must make up the difference under provincial regulations.

There is a four per cent increase to the Windsor Police Service budget, which includes wage increases. Every first-class police officer will be on the Sunshine List next year.

WPS also want to hire internally to help take care of mental health and post traumatic stress disorder for officers.

2020 approved capital budget

Roads and sewers takes the "vast majority" of the approved eight year plan of spending $1.2 billion, said Dilkens.

Roads: $377.3 million.

Sewers: $330.2 million.

Parks and recreation: $126.6 million.

Transportation infrastructure: $124.2 million.

Corporate property infrastructure: $70 million.

Community and economic development: $61.3 million.

Agencies, boards and committees: $51.4 million.

Corporate technology: $40.5 million.

Capital reserve replenishment: 25.7 million.

The proposed 3.6 per cent increase would work out to about $100 more a year for the average homeowner.

The average increase from 2006 to 2018 across Ontario is about 48 per cent.