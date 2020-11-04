Windsor-Essex reacts to Trump rhetoric as Biden wins Michigan

As Joe Biden takes the lead in the polls, American citizen Nick Komar worries that a Democratic leader will mean more socialist action in his home country.

A resident of Windsor-Essex, Komar identifies as a "staunch Republican." Though he says he'll support any candidate that comes into power, he thinks Donald Trump is the better choice.

"Why this election is so close, is because half the people in the United States must see some good at what [Donald Trump is] trying to do and he basically tried to do everything he promised in the last election," Komar told CBC News Wednesday.

"I figured he's a businessman, hopefully he can change the country and put a little more stability, more economy — and that's the reason why I voted for him."

As votes continue to be tallied, Biden was declared the victor in key states including Wisconsin and Michigan Wednesday evening.

Regardless of the outcome, Komar doesn't think America will be divided as experts have predicted.

Did Trump deliver on his first election promises? 6:00 From boosting manufacturing in the United States to building a border wall, Donald Trump made a lot of promises during his first presidential campaign. CBC News’s Paul Hunter checks in on whether he delivered on them. 6:00

"I personally don't think the division will be that great, I mean let's face it one president can't change everything overnight," he said.

Yet Komar says Biden as president might restore the peace within his own family; his daughters are pro-Democratic.

For Democrats in the Windsor-Essex region, they say Wednesday has been a stressful day but they're feeling better today than they did going to sleep Tuesday night.

At the start of the election, Kathy Murphy, a Michigander who now lives in Windsor, told CBC News that she was "cautiously optimistic," and even after knowing Biden claimed Michigan, she said she remains apprehensive as the election has still not been called.

Dual-citizen Remy Boulbol said she's feeling "better about the results today" compared to last night but says she's troubled by his campaign's claim that it's now turning to the courts.

Dual-citizen Windsorite Remy Boulbol says she feels better about the election Wednesday as more results have come in. (CBC)

Trump files lawsuit in Michigan

On Wednesday, Trump's campaign claimed to have filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan.

Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."

The suit allegedly filed in the Michigan Court of Claims is to "halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Stepien said.

But in a statement Wednesday, Ryan Jarvi the press secretary for Michigan's Attorney General said "At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly."

The statement went on to say that the elections in the state of Michigan have been transparent and used "a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately."

Boulbol says she's frustrated by Trump's behaviour and his campaign's use of the legal system to try to change the outcome in her home state.

"This is supposed to be one of the greatest democracies in the world and you're taking the thing that makes it a fundamental democracy, you're taking the power of that one person, one vote and throwing it in the garbage and saying 'you know what it doesn't quite matter because I don't like the outcome of that, I don't trust the outcome of that,'" Boulbol said.

But Saeed Kahn, the director of global studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, told CBC News he doesn't think this legal strategy will work in Trump's favour.

"I think it's fair to say that the president and his campaign will throw everything but the kitchen sink at those areas where he can hope to perhaps reverse the decision or change it in his direction, [but] most prognosticators and analysts are seeming to say that's not going to be successful," he said.