Officials and floaters prepare for 2018 Port Huron Float Down

Coast guards on both sides of the border and adventurous water floaters are preparing for Sunday's annual Port Huron Float Down.

Between the Canadian and American coast guard 30 emergency boats will be on the water and two helicopters as more than 4,000 people float down the St. Clair River. Transport Canada will close the river from noon until 8 p.m.

This is the second year that Sarnia has held their own float down on the Canadian side of the border. Last year, about 500 people on this side of the border took off from Point Edward.

"We need more events, we have a beautiful river here and Port Huron was already doing it so why not join the two cities together and make it bigger and fun for everybody," said Dan Harding, who created the Sarnia Float Down.

(Canadian Coast Guard)

He is expecting about 1,000 people to show up this year on the Canadian side.

"One thing, it's free and everybody loves an adventure," he said. "If you follow the rules, wear a life jacket and are not out there drinking … the trip is a lot of fun."

People on this side of the border should be cautious about currents, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

"The current on the Canadian side can be more treacherous and can keep people in a loop … The current might be harder to manage," said Xavier Joly, Incident Command Assistance Officer for the Canadian Coast Guard.

People celebrate as they start the Float Down at Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Thousands of people gathered for the event and floated down the St. Clair River. (Mark R. Rummel/The Times Herald via AP)

In 2016, high winds and a heavy downpour blew about 150 people across the river to the Sarnia shoreline. Several participants were subjected to border security without any identification, money and means of communication.

Some were injured and others suffered hypothermia.

"We want to avoid incident. That is the most important thing," said Joly.

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

That was the first year Kelsey Brooking participated in the Port Huron Float Down. Her aunt lives in the states so every year she attends the festivities with her cousins and friends.

The chaos of 2016 has not turned her off the the event, as Brooking said she's excited to get in her raft this year.

"You just make lots of good friends and everybody is just happy, drinking and floating down the river," Brooking said, while driving from Seaford, Ont. to Port Huron, Mich.

This is a list of tips from officials, who "recommend that people do not take part in this event."