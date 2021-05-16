More than 200,000 in Windsor-Essex have now had first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 200,000 people have now received a first vaccine dose in Windsor-Essex County according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

On Saturday, it said 196,736 people received at least one shot and on Sunday that number climbed to 200,976.

WECHU said 15,196 people have received both doses, and a total of 216,172 vaccine doses have been administered.

The health unit also reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County for Saturday and Sunday combined.

Forty-three of the new cases are because of close contacts with confirmed cases, 21 were acquired in the community and 34 are still under investigation, public health said.

As of Sunday, 230 of the cases are variants of concern while 144 are not. In total, the region has seen 1,422 variant cases. There are 20 people hospitalized due to the virus and 313 are in self-isolation.

WECHU said 421 people have died in the region due to COVID-19.

There are five active outbreaks at workplaces in Windsor-Essex County:

Two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector.

One in a retail setting in Windsor.

The Southwest Detention Centre has also been considered in outbreak since April 23. The province is reporting three active cases at the facility as of May 13.

Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham Kent

The number of active cases in Sarnia-Lambton decreased by three since Friday for a total of 86 according to Lambton Public Health.

In Chatham-Kent, the number of active cases has remained constant at 36 since Friday.