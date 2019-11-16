2 transport trucks collide on Highway 401 in Tecumseh, westbound lanes closed

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two transport trucks collided Saturday morning, closing the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Tecumseh, Ont.

Authorities say the tractor trailers collided just west of Manning Road around 5:30 a.m., sending one of the drivers to hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

As of 8:15 a.m. Saturday the westbound lanes remained closed so crews could clear debris.

Police have yet to indicate whether charges will be laid or what may have led to the crash.