2 teens involved in long weekend stabbing near downtown Windsor
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a long weekend stabbing near downtown Windsor. Another boy, 15, suffered a non-life threatening cut to his face in an altercation, according to authorities.
Police say a boy, 16, cut another boy, 15, on the face
Police say it happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Wyandotte Street, between Glengarry Avenue and Aylmer Avenue.
The accused pulled out a knife during the fight, Windsor police say, adding that the two teens knew one another — reportedly having been involved in another confrontation earlier in the day.
The 16-year-old will be charged with aggravated assault.
With files from Peter Duck