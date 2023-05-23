Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

2 teens involved in long weekend stabbing near downtown Windsor

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a long weekend stabbing near downtown Windsor. Another boy, 15, suffered a non-life threatening cut to his face in an altercation, according to authorities.

Police say a boy, 16, cut another boy, 15, on the face

CBC News ·
A Windsor police cruiser is shown outside headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.
A Windsor police cruiser is shown outside of city headquarters. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a long weekend stabbing near downtown Windsor.

Police say it happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Wyandotte Street, between Glengarry Avenue and Aylmer Avenue.

Another 15-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening cut to his face in an altercation, according to authorities.

The accused pulled out a knife during the fight, Windsor police say, adding that the two teens knew one another — reportedly having been involved in another confrontation earlier in the day.

The 16-year-old will be charged with aggravated assault.

With files from Peter Duck

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now