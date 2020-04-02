Windsor police board appoints new deputy chiefs

The Windsor Police Service will have two new deputy chiefs later this month.

Starting April 20, current inspector Jason Bellaire will take on the role of deputy chief of operations, while current superintendent Frank Providenti will take on the role of deputy chief of operational support.

"On behalf of the Windsor Police Services Board, I congratulate the successful applicants and look forward to both of them working with Chief Pam Mizuno to help move the Windsor Police Service in a positive direction," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, in a Thursday media release. "Now, more than ever, we recognize the incredible public service that our police services undertake on a daily basis on behalf of our entire community."

Outgoing Deputy Chief Brad Hill will remain in his role until May 31, at the request of Mizuno and the Windsor Police Services Board as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm especially grateful that Deputy Chief Hill has agreed to postpone his planned retirement," said Dilkens, in the same media release. "It's clear that our community has no shortage of local heroes."