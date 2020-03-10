It could take months before city fixes 2 damaged installations at Windsor Sculpture Park

Windsor's cultural affairs manager says it could take more than six months to fix two Windsor Sculpture Park installations damaged earlier this month.

"Business Man on a Horse" — a nine-foot-tall bronze statue created by William McElcheran — was reported damaged on March 3. According to Windsor police, the statue had its tail removed.

"Through investigation it is believed the tail of the statue would have had to be removed by tools," said Windsor police.

On Monday, Windsor police received a report that another statue, "Tiger," had its head removed.

Tiger features a navigational buoy "adorned with a bronze tiger head and claw feet," according to the City of Windsor's website .

Drag the slider below to see Business Man on a Horse:

Both the tail and head are still missing.

Cathy Masterson — manager of cultural affairs with the City of Windsor — said that fixing the sculptures is "a lot more complicated than going to a shelf and buying a new book," adding that it could take more than six months to find someone "who has the capability and same level of artistry to come and make the repair."

Masterson said the city is working with the estate of William McElcheran, who died in 1999, to coordinate fixing Business Man on a Horse's tail.

Drag the slider below to see Tiger:

"There were five sculptures made that are located around the world," Masterson said. "So we need to find one that's closest to us, make arrangements with that owner to have a mould made of the tail, then find someone who can cast the tail and then have the work reinstalled in a manner that's sympathetic and supportive of the artist's original work."

According to Masterson, both sculptures are covered by the city's fine arts insurance policy.

"There is an insurance claim that will be placed for both of those pieces," she said, adding that Business Man was appraised at around $220,000, while Tiger was appraised around $13,000.