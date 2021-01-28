2 dead after Leamington collision involving transport truck
Two people are dead following a collision involving a transport truck in Leamington.
Police now say 2nd person has died after 1 was pronounced dead at the scene
OPP say it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night on County Road 18 near Highway 77.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, OPP said a second person had also died.
Three other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.
OPP are still investigating and they're asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.