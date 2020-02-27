OPP logged 194 collisions in southwestern Ontario during latest winter storm

Ontario Provincial Police logged 194 collisions in southwestern Ontario between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Among those 194 were seven tractor trailer collisions and three motor vehicle collisions along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Despite the high volume of accidents on the 401 in that region, Chatham-Kent OPP Const. Shawn Eagan said there were no reported injuries.

"The vehicles are just ending up into the ditch, some of them into the guardrail," he said. "So no collisions between vehicles, just themselves going into the ditch."

Eagan said there were still three jackknifed tractor trailers that need to be cleared as of 1:45 p.m.

194 collisions in West Region since 6 p.m. last night, some resulting in serious injuries and road closures. A typical night is roughly 20. This doesn't have to happen. Slow down and give other vehicles plenty of space. Expect winter driving conditions today and tomorrow. ^dr <a href="https://t.co/jydbaJ4slk">pic.twitter.com/jydbaJ4slk</a> —@OPP_WR

"The highway still has a lot of snow blowing across," he said. "If there is an area where it's safe [to clear the vehicles], we will."

Poor conditions on secondary roads have also prevented OPP from shutting down sections of the highway to clear "a couple of the tractor trailers," Eagan said.

According to an OPP tweet, police usually log 20 accidents on a "typical night."

OPP told drivers to expect winter driving conditions throughout Thursday and Friday.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/HeavyRescue401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeavyRescue401</a> is on scene at Hwy401 Eastbound at County Rd 31 in Lakeshore after One semi jackknife & another one landed in the ditch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakeshore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakeshore</a> <a href="https://t.co/Da93IDz70i">pic.twitter.com/Da93IDz70i</a> —@_OnLocation_

"Hopefully everyone can slow down, take their time, and drive to conditions," said Eagan.

Environment Canada forecasted a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the region on Thursday.

On Friday, Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.