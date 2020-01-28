$19M investment adds hands-on learning opportunities in tech, trades fields

More students and recent graduates can get their hands dirty after a $19 million investment will create more learning opportunities in the tool and die fields.

The funding, announced by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, will create 4,000 paid work placements ranging from 10 weeks to four months in length.

About $5 million in funding has already been doled out to recipients, creating 1,000 student placements. Another $14 million will be paid out in this second round of investment.

Tim Galbraith, sales manager at Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing, said the funding helps them support the skilled trades.

"Announcements like today will help us grow and be a bigger employer and help more people," said Galbraith. He couldn't give a number of positions or students they'd be able to hire from the funding, but said he was sure it would help.

According to MPP Monte McNaughton, the funding will create up to 4,000 work placements. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

For students like Hunter Brouillette, being able to learn in a hands-on environment has been an excellent opportunity.

"I think it's awesome, to help people find jobs in such a big part of the economy," said Brouillette. "It's a great investment."