U.S. Coast Guard rescues 18 people stranded on Lake Erie ice floe

The United States Coast Guard said the group became stranded near Catawba Island, Ohio, just south of the Canada-U.S. border.
The U.S. Coast Guard said 18 people were rescued from an ice floe on Lake Erie near Catawba Island in Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Eighteen people were rescued from an ice floe that separated from land on Lake Erie on Sunday afternoon.

The release said the group became stranded near Catawba Island, Ohio, just south of the Canada-U.S. border.

The Coast Guard said a helicopter observed the group, which had a number of all-terrain vehicles attempting to find a route back to land.

Seven people were hoisted onto a Coast Guard helicopter, another four were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard airboat, and the remaining seven were brought to shore by an individual on scene with an airboat.

Nobody required medical attention, Coast Guard officials said.

"The Coast Guard urges all who seek recreational opportunities on the ice to take precautions, not chances," a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard about the incident read.

