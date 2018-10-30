Teen charged with driving while stoned after car crash

A 17-year-old Tecumseh boy has been charged with being high behind the wheel after the SUV he was driving crashed into a parked car, police say.

Officers attended the 900-block of Pelissier Street at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The parked car that was hit was unoccupied at the moment of impact.

Police said the driver of the SUV, who was not injured, stayed at the crash site, but three passengers left on foot.

Officers arrested the driver, who was "exhibiting symptoms of impairment by drug," searched him and found about 135 grams of marijuana.

The driver has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while being impaired by drug, and being a young person in possession of cannabis in an amount equivalent to more than five grams of dried cannabis.

