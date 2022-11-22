'I have no place to go': 1616 Ouellette residents without shelter speak out

Jerrod Lefler and Billie-Jo Steptoe talk about having no place to go after the City of Windsor announced the emergency shelter set up for displaced residents of 1616 Ouellette Ave. is closing at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Billie-Jo Steptoe has been living at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre since last Wednesday. She says it's been difficult living with more than "100 roommates."

"You don't get much sleep," she said. "The situation is stressful."

Steptoe and other displaced residents of the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Ave. were evacuated to an emergency shelter set up by the Canadian Red Cross at the community centre on November 22.

Evacuated residents of the downtown Windsor building were without proper heat and electricity. The building's property manager has said residents will be left out of their units for at least eight months.

After previously being told by the City of Windsor that the shelter would be open for as long as was needed, the city has now decided to close the shelter on Monday at 11 a.m. The situation has left Steptoe and her fiancé — who both have disabilities — and Steptoe's 17-year-old daughter without a roof over their heads for the moment.

I have absolutely no plans. I don't know what I'm going to do. — Jerrod Lefler, a former resident of 1616 Ouellette Ave.

Although Steptoe, who is partly blind, and her family were offered an apartment last Thursday, she was unable to file the paperwork until this Friday.

Along with Steptoe, Jerrod Lefler, another resident of 1616 Ouellette, will also be without a roof over his head.

"I have no place to go," he said. "I have absolutely no plans. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Cots set up inside the gym of the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, which is being used as an emergency shelter for displaced residents of an apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Ave. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Lefler said there are about 15 people who are in the same situation as him.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Jason Moore, senior manager of communications and customer service with the City of Windsor, said he was not able to share official numbers of how many people will be left without accommodations following the city's decision to close the shelter.

Lefler said that he would like the city to do more to help 1616 Ouellette residents who still do not have accommodation to find a place to stay.

"People last night weren't sleeping," Lefler said. "Some people are crying. You can hear them crying because they have nowhere to go."

"There's hurting people that, through no fault of their own, are going to be homeless tomorrow, me being one of them."

Residents of 1616 Ouellette Ave. were evacuated to the John Atkinson Community Centre, where an emergency shelter was set up by the Canadian Red Cross. After previously saying the shelter would stay open for as long as it was needed, the City of Windsor announced that the shelter would close at 11 a.m. on Monday. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The City of Windsor said it's continuing to work on finding shelter for those residents who haven't found alternative accommodations.

"Rest assured though, no one will be left out," Moore's statement continued. "Staff continue to work round the clock helping the tenants find a place to go."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the Canadian Red Cross said they were supporting the displaced 1616 Ouellette residents.

"The Red Cross has provided emergency lodging, food and personal items," the statement continued. "The City of Windsor has advised they have been working with residents to find alternative accommodations."

Steptoe said that although she is grateful the city has taken action to help the residents of 1616 Ouellette, the situation at the building should have been addressed ahead of time.

"Our building wouldn't have gotten this bad if the city had stepped in and held a firmer hand way sooner," she said. "I feel like no one cares. We pay our taxes and we're just a dollar sign for them."