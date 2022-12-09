City says all former 1616 Ouellette tenants have housing, closes emergency shelter
One woman says she's being moved to a motel
The City of Windsor says all former tenants of a downtown building that was without appropriate water and electrical services now have places to stay and its closing an emergency shelter set up for them.
About 45 residents of 1616 Ouellette displaced by ongoing issues were staying at and emergency shelter ran by the Red cross at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre. That shelter was originally supposed to close on Monday at 11 a.m., until the city pushed that deadline to today.
In a statement on Friday, the city said all the people remaining at that shelter "were offered alternate safe accommodation options today."
Maryann Pitts has been staying at the emergency shelter after being displaced from her apartment, and says she's now moving to the iCheck Inn Motel.
CBC News spoke to her as she was getting ready to move to the motel, which she says she'll stay at until Monday.
"Right now, it hasn't even clicked in yet. I can't believe they take people out of our homes, make us put our animals, you know, in the … in the pound pretty much," said Pitts.
"It's just not right how they're doing this. I lost my animals, I lost my clothes, my apartment, I lost everything."
Pitts says she has mobility issues and is unable to walk easily. It's been difficult for her to see her pet guinea pigs, which are staying at the Windsor/Essex Humane Society.
She says the city arranged for her to see an apartment, but that it wasn't somewhere she could stay.
'I don't know what's going to come out of this," she said, adding she's paid her rent for the month of December.
After Monday, she's not sure where she will go.
"Tough life when they take you out of your own home," said Pitts.
The city says there is still an order against occupancy for the Ouellette Avenue building, and that they are working with the building's owners and management company in order to get repairs completed as soon as possible.
Last month, a project manager for 1616 Ouellette Ave. told CBC news those renovations could take up to eight months.
With files from Stacey Janzer
