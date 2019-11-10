Get your snow shovels out — up to 15 cm of snow possible for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada says snowfall will end late Monday night
Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent by Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.
The weather authority attributes the snowfall to a "developing low pressure system" tracking south of the lower Great Lakes.
Snow begin falling Monday morning and is forecasted to continue throughout the evening. The weather authority is forecasting snowfall to end "late tonight."
Environment Canada warns travel will be affected Monday due to snow accumulation on the roads — "particularly during the afternoon commute."
