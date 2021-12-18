Ho ho holy moly! This Windsor man has a massive collection of electronic Santa Clauses

Daniel Aguilar got his first musical Santa when he was seven or eight years old as a gift, and not only has he held on to it, he has also added well over 100 to his collection since then.

"It makes me happy when I see Santa and joyful," Aguilar said.

While there is the occasional snowman or Christmas-themed teddy bear, the massive collection is comprised pretty much solely of Santa Claus statues and dolls that move and play music — 130 in all.

Like Santa, Aguilar keeps a list. He uses it keeps track of the Santas he wants to buy — right now there are about 20 to 30 he wants to add to the collection and said there's nothing he likes more than a good thrift store find.

"It feels so good," he said.

Windsor's super Santa collector Duration 2:26 Daniel Aguilar keeps his collection of 130 Santas in his grandmother's basement and he's planning to get many more. 2:26

Whether it's ducking down a chimney or playing an instrument, the Santas are electronic and musical.

"All the different music it plays, it makes me happy," he said.

While the collection takes up a portion of the basement at Aguilar's grandmother's house, it's a habit she says she supports.

"Christmas is his favourite season," Angie Aguilar, Daniel's grandmother, said. "What makes him happy, makes us happy."

Aguilar says that he hopes on day to be able to show his collection off to others.

"Not this year because of the pandemic," he said.