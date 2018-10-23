Border agents seize 127 kilograms of cocaine hidden in blackberries en route to Sarnia
A Canadian driver was charged Monday in a federal complaint after agents seized the drugs Sunday in a tractor-trailer at the Blue Water Bridge.
Investigators found 112 packages of cocaine in four boxes
More than 127 kilograms of cocaine has been found in a truck hauling blackberries from Port Huron to Sarnia, Ont.
The Detroit News reports that the Canadian driver was charged Monday in a federal complaint after agents seized the drugs Sunday in a tractor-trailer at the Blue Water Bridge.
The complaint says the driver told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that the blackberries were from Mexico, but he had picked them up in Texas. Investigators found 112 packages of cocaine in four boxes.
The driver's travel records show he had crossed into the United States in the same truck 25 times since April. He faces a detention hearing Wednesday in federal court in Detroit.
