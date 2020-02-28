12 people tested for COVID-19, 0 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex continues to remain free of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Speaking to a number of officials at Windsor's emergency operations centre on Friday, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed informed those in attendance that despite testing 12 people to date, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the region.

Of those tested, Ahmed said, approximately 60 per cent had the flu — not COVID-19, the virus believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Among those who attended the briefing were Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, city police chief Pam Mizuno and Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter.

Dr Ahmed says Covid-19 already has killed ten times the number of people SARS killed ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/vxCD1xLMxU">pic.twitter.com/vxCD1xLMxU</a> —@cbcmolnar

According to Ahmed, COVID-19 has already killed 10 times as many people around the world as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

As of Friday, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, according to Health Canada.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Ontario, while seven have been confirmed in British Columbia.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann also announced the province's first presumptive case on Thursday.

As per numbers released by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 83,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 52 countries. Of that figure, roughly 78,960 cases are in China.

The WHO reports that approximately 2,860 people have died of COVID-19.

No one confirmed to have COVID-19 in Canada has died.

More to come.