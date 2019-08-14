12 adult, children bikes stolen from Matthew House Windsor
Twelve adult and children bicycles have been stolen from refugee welcome centre Matthew House Windsor.
In a Sunday Facebook post, Matthew House said the bikes were "used and treasured not just for fun, but for transportation for our adult refugees."
The post claims that "[four] young men [from] our community decided to steal" the 12 bikes.
"We will be filing a police report, but we have no video of faces, so it is unlikely that we will get any of them back," reads an excerpt from the report.
Matthew House is a Windsor-based organization that provides temporary housing and settlement support for refugee claimants.
