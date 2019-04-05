No layoffs this year, 111 next year for Lambton Kent school board

Staff will be told by the end of the month if they're one of the 111 Lambton Kent District School Board teachers laid off next year.

There's still the potential to be recalled back into a position, but based on the anticipated reductions in funding, more than 100 elementary and secondary school staff will be out of work.

In his nine years as director and six years as superintendent, this is the most redundancies and layoffs for a year in Lambton Kent that Costello has ever seen.

"Last year we did not have to lay anyone off. There were no redundancies."

Costello is worried about the impact the cuts will have, especially on secondary schools. The layoffs include 52 elementary school teachers and 59 secondary school teachers.

"I'm very concerned about our smaller, rural secondary schools and their timetables ... being able to offer elective courses for our students," said Costello.

According to Costello, it's courses like media studies, arts and technology that are at risk.

"For many students those are credits that really add to their day-to-day learning experience. They really enjoy them," said Costello. "Those courses are going to be scarce."

The Ministry of Education has asked for a consultation phase, and invited boards to submit information on how they'll handle the funding changes. Costello said LKDSB will be sharing their concerns with the ministry and hoping dollars come back into the budget.

"We feel terrible about this," said Costello. "We're very aware of the impact it has on our staff and we hope it can be mitigated in some way between now and September."