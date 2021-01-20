'We have people dying who don't need to die:' Health unit explains COVID deaths as rates rise

With another 109 COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex on Thursday, the local health unit also shed some light on deaths linked to the disease in our community.

Since August, 42 people with COVID-19 have died in our region and 30 of those were unvaccinated, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). Those who have died and were vaccinated had "significant comorbidities" such as cancer or previously having a stroke.

"We have people dying who don't need to die," said WECHU's acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

He said this underscores the importance of getting vaccinated, but also adhering to public health guidelines over the holidays, including physical distancing and mask wearing. Beginning Friday, more strict public health measures take effect, including reduced sizes of indoor social gatherings and dining.

People with medical conditions can live for a long time, he added.

"If they get COVID, their life expectancy curtails," said Nesathurai, who said he spoke with a senior ICU doctor Wednesday to get a sense of the situation.

Windsor-Essex has 3rd highest case rate in Ont.

Windsor-Essex also has a COVID-19 case rate of 114.5 cases per 100,000, which the health unit said is the third highest in Ontario. These cases are spread across all municipalities in our region, they added.

"We are concerned with our rising cases," said Nicole Dupuis, WECHU's CEO.

There has not been any confirmed cases in our region of the new omicron variant. On Tuesday, the health unit in London confirmed the omicron variant was apparent in a cluster of cases.

The health unit is currently managing 559 active cases and 4,900 high-risk contacts.

On Wednesday, the health unit dismissed 32 school cohorts, or 1,000 students, due to COVID-19 concerns.

No evidence of fake vaccination document in Kingsville outbreak

In Kingsville, a recent restaurant outbreak now has 45 confirmed cases linked to one gathering. WECHU had previously issued a public exposure notice for Elite Restaurant. Anyone who attended between November 18 and December 2, and their household members, have been asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Nesathurai also said Thursday that he doesn't believe this outbreak involved the use of fraudulent vaccination documentation to gain access to the restaurant.