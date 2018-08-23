100 new full-time jobs coming to Wallaceburg, Ont.

Quebec-based Whyte's Foods announced it will open a food processing plant in Wallaceburg, Ont., creating more than 100 jobs.

The company makes the popular Strub's pickles. The facility will produce several products, including pickles, relish and marinated peppers.

Renovations to the new facility are expected to be completed in January 2019. Whyte's Foods said the jobs will be created in the next 18 months.

"This is a major boost in the arm. When they talk about the amount of production they're looking for of taking off the fields, this is a major boost to our crop rotation," said Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope.

He said the 100 full-time jobs to a small community like Wallaceburg are significant.

"What drives people to communities is employment opportunities," he said. "This will hopefully drive more people to our community."

It was an exciting announcement for Jeff VanRoboys, owner of The Pickle Station in Chatham, Ont.

"There's been a lot of consolidation in the processing vegetable industry. The companies are getting larger and in fewer locations, so we're shipping products quite a distance now, 14 to 15 hours away," he said.

This bring about a lot of concerns for the grower, including issues with the trucking industry, crossing the border and currency exchange, so being able to do business in his hometown is fantastic.

"I think more companies should be setting up shop here. This is the main processing vegetable hub of Canada."