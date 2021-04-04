100 new COVID-19 cases over two days, WECHU reports

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 100 new COVID-19 cases from April 1 to 2 and no new deaths on Saturday; 52 cases were reported on April 2 and 48 cases were reported on April 1.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,028 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 403 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 391 known active cases in the region.

Among the 100 cases, one is outbreak-related, 17 are close contacts of confirmed cases, 10 are community-acquired, one is related to travel in the U.S. and 71 are still being investigated.

There are 14 people in hospital in the region, with four in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 73,519 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 12,353 have received both doses.

A total of 98,225 doses have been administered to local residents so far.

The public health authorities identified 91 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases.

There are seven ongoing outbreaks.

Four workplaces have active outbreaks, including:

Two in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Essex's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Lakeshore's manufacturing sector.

There are two community outbreaks, which are in the Southwest Detention Centre and Victoria Manor.