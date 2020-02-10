10-year-old driving snowmobile struck by vehicle in Lakeshore, injuries non-life-threatening
The snowmobile was crossing the road when it was hit by a minivan
A 10-year-old driving a snowmobile along County Road 46 on Sunday was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a minivan.
Ontario Provincial Police said the snowmobile was crossing the road when it was hit by the minivan.
OPP closed County Road 46 between Gracey Side Road and Richardson Side Road for approximately four hours on Sunday to investigate the incident.
According to the Ontario Transportation Ministry, anyone wishing to drive a snowmobile must be at least 12 years old, have a valid driver's licence or motorized snow vehicle operator's licence, register the snowmobile with the Ministry of Transportation and have insurance.
Anyone under the age of 12 interested in driving a snowmobile can only do so on private property or on trails with a valid motorized snow vehicle operator's license.
