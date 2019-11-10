Get your snow shovels out — up to 10 cm of snow possible for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall could fall in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent by Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority attributes the snowfall to a "developing low pressure system" tracking south of the lower Great Lakes.

Snow is forecasted to begin falling at about midnight Monday and continue throughout the day. Forecasters with Environment Canada warn travel may be affected Monday due to snow accumulation on the roads.

"There is still considerable uncertainty with regards to the track of this system and the northern edge of significant snowfall," the weather agency said.

More from CBC Windsor: