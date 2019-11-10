Get your snow shovels out — up to 10 cm of snow possible for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall is possible for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent by Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.
Snow forecasted to begin falling near midnight Monday, continuing throughout the day
Between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall could fall in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent by Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.
The weather authority attributes the snowfall to a "developing low pressure system" tracking south of the lower Great Lakes.
Snow is forecasted to begin falling at about midnight Monday and continue throughout the day. Forecasters with Environment Canada warn travel may be affected Monday due to snow accumulation on the roads.
"There is still considerable uncertainty with regards to the track of this system and the northern edge of significant snowfall," the weather agency said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.