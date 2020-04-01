1 more COVID-19 death connected to Sarnia seniors' home, regional confirmed cases rise to 56

Public health officials in Lambton confirmed on Wednesday that another person connected to the Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia has died.

Lambton Public Health (LPH) issued a media release on Wednesday explaining that a person in their 70s was admitted to Bluewater Health Hospital on March 30, and died on March 31.

"The test result received today confirmed that individual was positive for COVID-19," reads an excerpt from the same LPH media release.

Lambton County health officials also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases in the region has risen to 56, a jump from the 39 cases confirmed on Tuesday.

A total of six people have died due to COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

The Landmark Village seniors' home is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least six confirmed cases as of Tuesday.