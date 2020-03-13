Windsor Regional Hospital to open COVID-19 assessment centre at Ouellette campus on Monday

Windsor Regional Hospital's (WRH) Ouellette campus is set to open a COVID-19 assessment centre next week.

Speaking at a WRH town hall on Friday morning, president and CEO David Musyj said the assessment centre — which will allow individuals who meet case definitions to be tested for COVID-19 — will open on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in the current ambulatory area next to the emergency department at the Ouellette campus.

"It will have its own entrance from the parking lot and will not be accessible to the hospital," Musyj said. "You will not be able to access it from the hospital."

In addition to the Ouellette campus assessment centre, Musyj said the eventual plan is to open another centre at Windsor's Regional Met campus in the current endoscopy area.

"The province wants to be in front of this issue, rather than reactive," he said.

Watch Windsor Regional Hospital's March 13, 2020 town hall:

Musyj said the Ouellette assessment centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, adding that hours will be expanded when volumes increase.

Earlier Friday morning, Windsor Regional announced it would begin enforcing visitor restrictions on Saturday, as a COVID-19 precaution.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, regular patients will be permitted one visit. Pediatric patients, patients in critical care, neonatal intensive care or palliative patients will be permitted two visitors.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex region still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. A Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare physician working in psychiatry showed symptoms on Thursday, and is currently self-isolating while they wait for their test results.

Musyj acknowledged that several rumours regarding presumptive cases have been circulating, adding that officials will inform residents when a case is confirmed.

"It's going to be coming," he said. "So expect that it's going to be here."

In a separate press conference during Friday afternoon, Windsor's chief administrative officer, Onorio Colucci said that city and public health officials are constantly monitoring the coronavirus situation.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, community risk continues to remain low.