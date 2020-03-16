Skip to Main Content
Wild rice harvesting
Canada·Video

Wild rice harvesting is one of the courses in a pilot program between Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and Biitigong Nishnaabeg, a northwestern Ontario First Nation, where part of the curriculum includes taking students out on the land to learn from elders and knowledge keepers.
Wild rice harvesting is one of the courses in a pilot program between Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and Biitigong Nishnaabeg, a northwestern Ontario First Nation, where part of the curriculum includes taking students out on the land to learn from elders and knowledge keepers. 4:51
