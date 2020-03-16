Wild rice harvesting is one of the courses in a pilot program between Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and Biitigong Nishnaabeg, a northwestern Ontario First Nation, where part of the curriculum includes taking students out on the land to learn from elders and knowledge keepers.
