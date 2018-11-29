Why you need to go to your office Christmas party

Most businesses are hosting a year-end holiday party, according to new research from staffing firm OfficeTeam, a Robert Half Company, and 67 per cent of bosses expect their employees to show up.

"We found that 93 per cent of senior managers said that their company will host some type of year-end activity. Some will be off-site and some will be on site," said Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for OfficeTeam.

She says most companies are hosting a holiday luncheon, making it easy for employees to fit it into their busy schedule at this time of year. But even if it's a big gala dinner, Vasilopoulos says employees should make an effort to attend.

"Not attending because you simply don't feel like it … sends a bit of a message that you're not fully engaged," said Vasilopoulos.

The survey spoke to more than 600 senior managers in Canada. It's considered accurate 95 per cent of the time plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

An opportunity to network and talk with senior leaders

Bruce Sandy runs an executive coaching and consulting firm in Vancouver called Pathfinder. He takes issue with senior management expecting everyone to attend.

"It's a time for an individual and a company to celebrate the achievements and what has been accomplished over the year." said Sandy. "It shouldn't be mandatory, because you want people to be there voluntarily to be able to enjoy themselves and not feel like people are taking attendance and evaluating them."

The executive career coach says if you do attend, it can be an excellent opportunity to mix with colleagues you never get a chance to talk too.

"It's also a very good time for people to network and increase their visibility within a company. This is especially helpful for those that are looking at advancing or moving within the company."

Of the senior managers surveyed by OfficeTeam, 93 per cent said that their company will host some type of year-end activity. (Shutterstock)

Sandy says junior employees should, to best of their ability, talk with seniors leaders.

He recommends introducing yourself, if they don't know you already, telling them about what you do and thanking them for any big projects or promotions you got that year.

But he stresses not to force this interaction.

"I always recommend the most natural way. You'll see the different leaders mingling throughout the holiday party and when there is the opportunity, then just go over and introduce [yourself]," said Sandy.

Leadership has a bigger responsibility to attend

Sandy says, despite what the survey results might reveal, it's the senior leaders themselves that have a bigger obligation to attend the holiday event their company is hosting.

Their role is to be present, he says, and to try to meet as many people as possible, so they can get to know the staff. They should express their appreciation and not spend their time mingling with other executives they might see every day.

Ultimately, Sandy says the holiday party is the perfect time for a company to give back to their employees and the survey results found that companies are prepared to do that.

The OfficeTeam survey found only 10 per cent of companies would cut costs on their holiday parties compared to last year, while 25 per cent will increase their budget to entertain their employees at the end of the year.