Why political parties run attack ads even if you don’t like them
Canada·Video

It’s widely known that most people don’t like negative ads, so why do parties rely on them when election time comes around? Political strategists say even though people they don't like them, they are one of the most effective tools for changing public opinion. But there are unofficial rules, and if they aren’t followed they can be disastrous for parties.
