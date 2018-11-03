Skip to Main Content
Why health experts say the teatox craze is unnecessary, and possibly harmful
Video

Why health experts say the teatox craze is unnecessary, and possibly harmful

There's a lot of buzz around teatoxes, but health experts debunk weight loss claims
There's a lot of buzz around teatoxes, but health experts debunk weight loss claims 3:20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|