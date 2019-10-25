Elections Canada may still be crunching the numbers to determine voter turnout, but what we do know is that millennials formed the largest voting bloc in Canada's 43rd general election — and they're already voicing very specific demands of the Liberal minority government.

"My biggest hope for this new government is that they truly move forward with their climate action plan," said Sabaah Choudhary, a 31-year-old from Toronto.

Meanwhile, Katie Beaudoin from Whitehorse, Yukon, wants the Trudeau government to complete the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and provide clean drinking water for all First Nations communities.

"I think those are the two [campaign promises] he has a real shot of getting done," the 26-year-old said.

Specific definitions of the millennial generation vary, but the group of Canadians between the ages of 18 and 38 made up as much as 37 per cent of the eligible voting population this past election, according to Abacus Data.

Choudhary and Beaudoin are part of a group of millennials CBC's The National followed over the past several weeks to see how the federal election campaign influenced their votes.

The people chosen represented a variety of regions across the country. And while millennials are sometimes stereotyped as a generation with certain shared values when it comes to issues like the environment, culture and political leanings, what they want from the Liberal minority government is diverse.

Climate change

During the election, the Liberals campaigned on a climate action plan that would see coal power phased out by 2030, in order to exceed the Paris agreement's carbon emission reduction targets.

The Liberals also pledged net-zero emissions by 2050, but fell short of explaining how their platform would achieve that.

Living in Ontario's Spadina-Fort York riding, Sabaah Choudhary wants the Liberals to set clear goals on how they will meet net-zero emissions by 2050. (Sabaah Choudhary)

"I want to see what the measurable actions will be for [net-zero emissions]," said Choudhary, who voted for the Liberals and now wants the specifics of how they'll deliver on their promises. "How will we reach those targets?"

In addition, the carbon tax is expected to increase to $50 per tonne by 2022 under a Liberal government.

Despite the hike from the current $20 per tonne, Emily Zhu said she doesn't have an issue with paying more to reduce emissions.

"I'm willing to sacrifice other parts of my budget for the carbon tax," said the 21-year-old from Montreal, who voted for the NDP but now expects the Liberals to step up on the environment.

"However, I just don't know how that is going to affect more marginalized, more vulnerable communities. For me, it would make more sense to have a proportional tax based on a person's income."

Pipelines and Western Canada

Meanwhile, the Liberals are also going to have to deal with pipelines, an issue that has been dividing the country along geographic, economic, environmental and political lines.

Wasting no time after the election win, on Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to forge ahead with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion despite opposition from environmentalists.

That decision got Beaudoin's approval, and she thinks it is a more uniting than divisive move for Canada in the long run.

"I was really happy to hear him address that and reunite Canada after the election," said Beaudoin, who voted for the Conservatives.

"I think talking about that pipeline … was really confirming he did get that message when those two provinces went blue."

Katie Beaudoin says she hopes Trudeau will work with the Conservatives to ensure the needs of Western Canada are heard. (Katie Beaudoin)

As someone who spent two years working as a paramedic in Alberta's energy sector, she understands the sentiments of Western alienation being expressed by Albertans.

However, Beaudoin says she believes building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion isn't the only way to improve relations with Western Canada.

"I definitely think we need electoral reform if we're all going to get along better in the future, so that all Canadians can feel more heard," she said.

Trudeau campaigned on electoral reform in the 2015 election, but walked away from the commitment two years later citing a lack of "consensus" on the issue. Beaudoin says this is a second chance for the Liberals to make good on that promise.

Youth mental health

Emily Zhu has one piece of advice for the government on youth mental health: 'Listen to us.' (Emily Zhu)

Another issue that was top of mind for some of the millennials CBC News spoke to during the campaign, and which remains so in the wake of the election, is health care — particularly mental health.

"They're not taking this as seriously as it should be taken," said Zhu, referring to the Liberal government's approach on youth mental health.

The Liberals have promised to boost health care funding by $6 billion over the next four years, which includes improving access to mental health services so that, "Canadians can get the support they need quickly, when they need it most."

But Zhu, a mental health advocate, wants the government to do more surrounding youth mental health in the wake of several campus suicides at the University of Toronto since 2018.

"It's not just about resources," she said. "What are the issues that are causing mental health challenges among Canadian youth?

"Investing in youth mental health is investing in the future."