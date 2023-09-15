Weather Network push notifications not yet restored in wake of cyber attack

The Weather Network's weather-alert push notifications remain unavailable in the wake of a recent cyber attack and the information provider's parent company is advising Canadians to look to some of its other tools for this information while the issue is resolved.

"Pelmorex Corp. is working tirelessly to restore our services," Karen Kheder, the Pelmorex director of communications and administration, said in an emailed statement on Thursday night.

Kheder said "some services are already up and running and Canadians can also expect to see a steady restoration of more services and weather information."

But the push notifications for weather alerts have not yet been restored — and that remains the case as of midday Friday — which is why Kheder was advising people, on behalf of Pelmorex, to check out its other tools to get needed information about active weather.

"Alerts can be found on our Storm Centre page until our push notification functionality is back up and running," Kheder said, referring to a level of coverage that is provided for severe weather events, across platforms of The Weather Network.

Hurricane Lee's arrival in the Maritimes this weekend is expected to bring heavy downpours, strong winds and coastal flooding. The Atlantic coastline could see 15- to 20-foot waves on Saturday.

How to stay informed:

The Weather Network's website explains that its Storm Centre coverage kicks in when severe weather events are expected — and is presented to viewers specifically in regions where those events are unfolding on its app, website and television coverage.

A video posted on The Weather Network's website on Thursday told viewers in Atlantic Canada, who will be paying attention to the path of Hurricane Lee, to follow Storm Centre coverage on its television and digital platforms.

Atlantic Canada residents can also stay informed about Hurricane Lee on CBC News platforms or by checking Environment Canada's own website.

Pelmorex said Tuesday that it had been affected by a cybersecurity incident that took down some of its data systems.

It had indicated that the incident was connected to a third-party software provider.